House okays Staff Selection Commission Bill

Panaji: The State Legislative Assembly, on Friday, passed the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Bill, 2019 to constitute a state-level Staff Selection Commission and a Bill for amending Goa Land Revenue Code (GLRC), 1968.

The House passed the Staff Selection Commission Bill, 2019 for constituting a state-level Staff Selection Commission for conducting examinations and carrying out recruitments to the subordinate services/posts of Group ‘C’ category in various government departments.

However, the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the house that the existing advertised posts will not be affected and will not be reviewed by the Commission.

The three members commission to be headed by retired IAS or Goa Civil Service officer and its other two members shall be either serving or retired officer of the government, government- aided institution or semi government organisation.

The commission will charge 25 per cent fees from candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes and the candidates belonging to other backward classes shall be levied 50 per cent fees.

The examination will be conducted based on the number of vacancies intimated by head of the government department to the commission every year. The onus of ensuring the mode and fixing criteria for selection of candidates will be on the commission in consultation with the concerned government department.

The House also passed the Bill seeking amendment to Goa Land Revenue Code, 1968 extending the six months period for applicants to submit applications for confirmation and regularisation of government/Alvara Land to twenty four months. The Bill was moved considering the difficulties faced by the applicants in finding the Alvara documents, getting it translated and preparing other documents.