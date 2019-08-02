House passes bill allowing night shift for women

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Brushing aside the request of the Opposition benches to send the factories (Goa smendment) bill 2019 before the select committee of the state legislative assembly, the treasury benches by division of votes passed the bill 26-5, with Digambar Kamat, Pratapsingh Rane, Ravi Naik and Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco of the Congress party and Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party opposing the amendment to the legislation.

Minister for Factories and Boilers Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar, who had tabled the bill in the House, assured that the government while formulating rules for the act will take into consideration the rules for similar legislation existing in Maharashtra as also provide additional rules to ensure safety and security to the women working in night shifts.

Kavlekar also maintained that the particular act was being enacted in consonance with the policy of the government as regards equality for women.

“The facility for the women to work during night shifts would further facilitate their promotions,” he added, assuring the House that the rules under the act would make it compulsory for the employer to seek the consent of his women employees, before putting them on the night shift.

The bill seeks to allow women staff to work in night shifts in factories from 7 pm to 6 am.

The cabinet had cleared the bill on June 26, 2019 seeking amendment to Section 66 of the Act, so as to enable women to do night shifts.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stated that working hours for the factories in the state have been increased from 60 hours per week to 72 hours per week, while total overtime hours per quarter of the year have been hiked from 75 hours to 125 hours. “We have amended the particular act after considering the safety and security of women,” he observed, maintaining that the government felt this amendment would create right working environment in Goa.

Opposition leader Digambar Kamat opposed the bill, saying that it is against the Goan culture.

Senior Congress member Pratapsingh Rane said that Goa is different from metropolitan cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru, especially as public transport during night time is almost nil in Goa.

“The select committee need to delve on these aspects, which are linked to the safety of women working in night shifts,” he said, adding that in the interest of decency, it is not right to allow Goan women to work beyond certain time.

Congress MLA Ravi Naik stated that there are stretches of wilderness around the industrial estates in Goa, which would make it difficult for women working in night shifts to come to work and leave the workplace at odd hours.

Nationalist Congress Party legislator Churchill Alemao said the women working in night shifts, in Goa are from outside the state.

“Those women working in casinos are non-Goans, and they are fast,” he observed, stating that Goan women are “decent and delicate”, and hence should not be made to work in night shifts.

Dhavalikar said that once the act comes into force, the employers would misuse it, forcing his women employees to work during night hours.

“They will not care for your rules and regulations, and then you will have no control over these factories and industries,” he reckoned.