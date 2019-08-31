Houseboat gutted in fire at Chopdem

NT NETWORK

Mapusa

A houseboat named ‘Bar ca de Festa’, which had been anchored in the Chapora river, was completely gutted in a massive fire, which broke out on Friday when the renovation work was going on the vessel at Chopdem.

The burning boat created panic among locals when it drifted towards Siolim.

The Siolim coastal police said the houseboat had been anchored in the Chapora river towards Chopdem side and carpentry work had been underway for renovating the boat.

Six carpenters working on the boat saw smoke billowing out of the upper deck of the houseboat at around 9.45 a.m. The carpenters tried to douse the raging fire. But the uncontrollable fire spread very fast, forcing the workers to jump off the vessel into the river with their belongings.

The rope, which had been tied to the anchor, gutted in the fire resulting in the houseboat drifting towards Siolim.

Police inspector Suraj Gawas suspected that short circuit could be the cause of the fire.

He said the fire caused an estimated loss of around Rs 50 lakh.

Firefighters from Pernem and Mapusa fire stations had a tough time to get to the burning houseboat. Consequently they started putting out the fire from the Siolim bridge when the boat drifted towards Siolim.

The firefighters used a ‘floto’ pump to bring the fire under control.

The boat was halted with the help of locals and later handed it over to the manager of the firm operating the boat.

The locals alleged that the houseboat had been given illegal electricity supply.

The Siolim coastal police have registered a fire accident case.