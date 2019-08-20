Households go without water as tankers visit schools, govt offices

ABDUL WAHAB KHAN | NT

Panaji: The wait for water became worse on the fifth day on Monday, as the public works department (PWD) could not reach out to a maximum number of households as most of its tankers supplied water to government offices and schools.

Around 100 trips were made to the government offices and schools on Monday, leading to an increase in the backlog of bookings made by the individual households.

The water supply division of PWD at St Inez has received 620 bookings since Thursday and it has attended to almost 50 per cent of them. On Monday, the PWD attended to 105 calls.

“It was difficult to supply water to the residents, as the entire focus was diverted to government offices, schools and colleges. Had the offices and schools remained closed for a day, the backlog of bookings would have reduced by 80 per cent,” a PWD official said. Provision was, however, made to keep ten water tankers of PWD, police, fire department and CCP ready round the clock for prominent customers and government officials at Altinho.

The PWD is now preparing an estimate to make an alternative arrangement of laying a new water pipeline from Verna to Bambolim to ensure water supply to the areas of St Cruz, Bambolim and Taleigao in anticipation of such water crisis.