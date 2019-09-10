HSRP is must for all vehicles

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The transport department recently issued a public notice making it mandatory for all types of vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019 to replace the existing number plates with high security registration plates by August 2020 or face prosecution under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The push on the HSRP will, however, be preceded by public awareness programme, exhorting vehicles owners to replace the existing number plates with the HSRPs from October 1 through the exclusive supplier Real Mazon Pvt Ltd appointed by the state government.

The department has set a deadline till August 2020 for vehicle owners to replace their old number plates with the HSRPs, failing which the vehicles will be deemed to be plying without registration: owners will be liable for prosecution under sections 53, 54 and 192 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The state government issued a work order to Real Mazon Pvt Ltd for offering less than one-third of open market rates on the HSRPs.

Under the HSRP, a chromium-based hologram is applied by hot stamping on the top left corner of the number plates, both at the front and back of a vehicle.

Besides, there is laser-branding of a permanent identification number with a minimum of 10 digits into the reflective sheeting on the bottom left of the registration plate.

“The department has issued a notification stipulating that all vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019, will have to be fitted with HSRPs through the authorised vendor Real Mazon Pvt Ltd from October 1 at RTO offices,” a senior transport official explained.

The HSRP will come in complete set including snap lock with rates ranging between Rs 155 and Rs 332 for different categories of vehicles. For two-wheelers it is Rs 155, three-wheeler Rs 203, and for light and heavy vehicles the rate has been fixed at Rs 332.

The rates offered by the company on HSRPs are one third cheaper than the open market prices.

In case of commercial vehicles fitment of HSRP will be a precondition for payment of taxes, renewal of permits, fitness certificate and change in documents such as ownership/HPA endorsement/HP termination.

The price for 500x120mm and 340x200mm size of a HSRP will cost around Rs 146.

The lowest price has been offered to the size of 200x100mm and 285x45mm costing Rs 72, while in an open market the same is made available for Rs 300-400.

The snap locks cost Rs 11.

The HSRP will come with a guarantee against breakage, withers or any other natural damage. It will have to be replaced by the company within a time period.