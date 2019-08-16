HSS students to be schooled in entrepreneurship

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in association with the Economic Development Corporation of Goa will train the higher secondary teachers to be master trainers so as to guide their students in entrepreneurship and further encourage them to get self-employed.

In this connection, the Goa board on Friday will hold a daylong workshop on ‘development of entrepreneurship for self-employment among students’ at the State Council of Educational Research and Training, Porvorim for higher secondary school teachers.

“It may be recalled that the executive council of the Goa board in its meeting, had resolved to promote a vibrant entrepreneur culture and business ecosystem so that young minds are encouraged from beginning, “ Goa board secretary Bhagirath Shetye said.

“In this direction, to supplement and complement the syllabus-based education system, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education needed to explore the feasibility of co-operating with the EDC in areas of mutual interest with vision of early orientation of students of Goa to the culture of entrepreneurship, innovation and business,” he added.

“Consequent to the above resolution of executive council, two meetings were held by Goa board officials with EDC officials, and it has been decided to organise the said workshop with above objectives,” the Goa board secretary maintained, pointing out that in this regard the higher secondary schools have been asked to depute one of its teachers either from the general stream or the vocational stream to participate in this workshop so as to motivate students in the development in entrepreneurship for self-employment.

“Teachers attending this workshop will become ‘master trainers’ and would soon take up the training in this arena for the students in his/ her schools, in co-ordination with the EDC,” he noted.