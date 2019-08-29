HSS teachers sensitised on inculcating entrepreneurship

NT NETWORK

Panaji

A day-long training programme on ‘Development on entrepreneurship for self-employment among students’, for the teachers of higher secondary schools as well as those teaching the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) subjects was held recently.

The programme organised jointly by the Economic Development Corporation (EDC), Goa and Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education was inaugurated by the EDC chairman Sadanand Shet Tanawade.

Speaking on the occasion, Tanawade stressed on the need for development of entrepreneurship qualities among students at an early age. He also assured to extend full support for carrying out programmes related to entrepreneurship in schools.

D Prashant, Manguirish Pai Raikar, Ralph de Souza, Ravindra Manerkar, Pravin Sabnis, Carlos de Sa and Sanjeev Joglekar guided the participants on various topics such as entrepreneurship as career, opportunities in horticultural sector, opportunities in hospitality sector, start-ups and opportunity in IT sector, entrepreneurship skills, schemes of EDC, and entrepreneurship and environment, respectively.

Goa Board chairman Ramkrishna Samant welcomed the gathering and briefed about aims and objectives of the programme. Around 150 teachers attended the programme.