Huge public meet demands swift action to protect Goa

A massive public meeting held in Panaji on Tuesday, convened by former Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, Justice Ferdino Rebello, demanded immediate action from the government to protect Goa’s environment and regulate development.

The gathering adopted the ‘People’s Charter’ (Goenchi Porjechi Magni) with participants pledging to launch a people’s movement to protect the land, hills, rivers, water bodies, shoreline, agricultural land, orchards etc. They also demanded promulgation of an Ordinance to stop the “lopsided development”.

The 10-point charter demands a ban on hill-slope development, mandatory village carrying-capacity studies, action against officials facilitating illegal projects, enforcement of CRZ norms, repeal of zoning-change provisions under the TCP Act, stricter environmental clearances, removal of offshore casinos from the Mandovi River, restrictions on land sales, etc. Several suggestions were made by the participants for inclusion in the charter.

This was perhaps the largest non-political meeting held on the issues of environment and corruption after the movement launched under the aegis of Goa Bachao Abhiyan nearly two decades ago against a “draconian” Regional Plan 2011.

As the crowds swelled at the venue of the meeting, Institute Menezes Braganza main hall, the crowd spilled over onto the Azad Maidan where a screen was put up. The groundswell was visible as the hall reverberated with ‘No’ to the current degradation of Goa’s environment and governance failures.

Justice Rebello gave a clarion call for a people’s movement from the grassroots level, which, he said, will be apolitical, to achieve a larger goal. He said a coalition of all sections of the people would be constituted to take the movement forward. He also announced that a memorandum would be submitted to the Chief Minister, Governor and a copy would also be sent to PM Narendra Modi.

Speakers called for unity of the people to achieve the goal. Rohidas (Daad) Dessai, president of Swatantra Sainik Association and a freedom fighter, who spent 14 years in jail, drew parallels between Justice Rebello and socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia.

“We are worried about the future of Goa, the state, which we struggled to liberate,” he said adding that neither the government nor the opposition is serious about protecting our land. He demanded the immediate removal of casinos from River Mandovi.

Green lawyer Norma Alvares delivered a scathing critique of efforts to undermine the Regional Plan 2021, which demarcates ecologically sensitive zones covering 82% of Goa, including steep hills, forests, sand dunes and mangroves.

“RP 2021 is our passport to good governance. Why are we agitated? Because every effort is made by the government to throw this document out of the window by amending the TCP Act,” she said.

Tribal leader Ravindra Velip spoke about the erosion of the traditional Gaunkari system and the disappearance of Goa’s green cover over two decades.

Architect Tahir Noronha reminded the gathering that Goa was the first state to introduce hill slope protection laws in 1997, prohibiting development on slopes steeper than 1:4 ratio.

YouTube influencer and PhD scholar Usman Khan Pathan talked about the illegal CRZ structures, questioning whether the government has fulfilled its assurances made before the High Court on weekly patrolling and fortnightly inspections by Coastal Zone Management Authority.

Actor Rajdeep Naik concluded with an emotional appeal, calling it a meeting to protect the dignity and eco-sensitive zones of our state.

“A warrior is born when there is injustice on land. We are deaf with ears and blind with eyes, being mute spectators. Our holy warriors will show us the path,” he said, urging Goans to demonstrate unity and remind authorities that eco-sensitive zones are not their personal properties.

Veteran freedom fighter Libia Lobo Sardesai was also present.