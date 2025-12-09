IAS officer-led panel to draft SOPs for safety audit, nods to tourism estb

Panaji: Following the deadly fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub at Arpora on Saturday midnight, which killed 25 people, the Goa government on Tuesday constituted a high-level safety audit committee headed by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer to formulate standard operating procedures (SoPs) for carrying out a comprehensive safety audit and for granting various licenses to nightclubs, bars, restaurants, and other tourism-related establishments in the state.

Twenty-five people including five tourists were killed in a massive blaze at ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub at Arpora.

In prima facie findings, it was revealed that several violations found at the controversial nightclub, which did not possess even a no-objection certificate from fire department.

According to the order issued by the Under Secretary (Home) Manthan Manoj Naik on Tuesday, Sandip Jacques, IAS commissioner-cum-secretary (Revenue) is the chairperson of the panel, which Deputy Inspector General of Police Varsha Sharma, Joint Secretary of Finance Department Pranab Bhat, Chief Engineer of Public Works Department Sandip Chodnekar and Deputy Director of Fire and Emergency Services Rajendra Haldankar are the members of the committee.

The five-member panel will assess the mandatory licenses, approvals and safety norms, including fire NOC, structural stability certificates, electrical safety and other such requirements for the functioning of the establishments.

It will have to submit a report in a month.

“It shall also recommend the critical safety infrastructure, firefighting equipment, emergency exits, electrical wing, crowd control measures and evacuation plans which shall be adhered to by the establishments for its operation,” an order said.

The committee is also empowered to identify violations or defences and recommend standard operating procedures for corrective measures for the safe functioning of these establishments.