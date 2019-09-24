ICICI Bank to set up 450 new branches this fiscal

UNI

Mumbai

Private sector leader, ICICI Bank on Monday said it will expand its retail network in the country by adding 450 new branches this fiscal.

Of these, the Bank has made 320 branches operational for customers and in the process, crossed the milestone of having 5,000 branches. The milestone branch was set up at Thane in Maharashtra.

With this, the Bank has a wide network of over 5,190 branches, extension counters and ATMs across the country. The Bank’s branch footprint now covers locations across the country from Leh in Jammu & Kashmir to Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu, from Naliya in Gujarat to Aizawl in Mizoram. Nearly half of the branches are in rural and semi-urban areas to facilitate financial inclusion in the country.

Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank, said, ‘’We believe that a wide branch network continues to be important for retail banking. It helps deepen the relationship with the customer by serving them a wide range of products and offerings. More importantly, the branches offer consultation and guidance to customers for all kinds of banking requirements including mortgages, business banking,

other loans and investments.’’