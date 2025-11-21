IFFI opens with spectacular parade

Special Correspondent | Panaji

The 56th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI 2025) opened in the city on Thursday with a spectacular parade, displaying the amalgamation of vibrant colours, pulsating music and energetic dance.

Inaugurating the celebrations, Governor P Ashok Gajapathi Raju lauded the growing global stature of the mega film festival, stating, “IFFI has become a meaningful platform for creative exchange, new collaborations, and the celebration of cinematic excellence.”

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said IFFI continues to evolve with every edition. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in his address highlighted Goa’s rise as an international filmmaking destination.

“Goa stands ready with world-class infrastructure, and this is why it has become IFFI’s permanent home,” he added.

South Indian actor Nandamuri Balakrishna was honoured on the occasion for his 50 glorious years in cinema and his remarkable contributions in enriching the Telugu cinema.

Prominent film personalities including Festival Director Shekhar Kapur, Anupam Kher, Manoj Joshi, Jackie Shroff, and filmmakers namely Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Muzaffar Ali attended the inaugural ceremony.

The Brazilian film ‘The Blue Trail’ was shown on the occasion. The next eight days of the festival will unleash the magic of cinema, with the screening of around 270 films.