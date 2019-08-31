IIT Goa campus to come up in Sattari

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state cabinet on Friday gave its approval for earmarking 10 lakh square metre of land in Guleli village in Sattari taluka to set up the IIT Goa campus, whose establishment had been opposed by the people of Cotarli in Sanguem taluka.

“The particular land admeasuring 10 lakh square metre at Melavli in Guleli village belongs to the revenue department. We have taken a cabinet decision today, and we will immediately issue an official order and see that the land is handed over by tomorrow,” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told media persons at the Secretariat in Porvorim after chairing a cabinet meeting.

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal had instructed the Chief Minister that a letter should be dispatched to the Centre by August 31, specifying in-principle approval for the land needed for the campus.

Sawant said the actual demand for land to set up the IIT campus had been 12 lakh square metre. However, the government felt that 10 lakh square metre should be sufficient for the purpose. If required, the government can consider providing additional land, the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, a tract of land admeasuring 9 lakh square metre had been identified at Cotarli in Sanguem taluka. However, local farmers opposed the IIT project tooth and nail.

“Sanguem MLA Prasad Gaonkar had tried his best to take the project to his constituency. He had also identified two-three other sites, but those properties didn’t belong to the government…,” Sawant said.

The cabinet also approved the proposal for declaring percussion instrument ‘Ghumat’ without the monitor lizard skin as Goan heritage folk musical instrument.

Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude suggested that instead of using monitor lizard skin, people should use goat skin for the ghumat.

“We have thought from all angles, including from the viewpoints of animal lovers and environmentalists, and decided that monitor lizard skin can be replaced with goat skin,” Gaude told media persons.

He, however, clarified that the government will not initiate any action against individuals or groups if they are found using monitor lizard skin for the ghumat.

Gaude admitted that the sound that a ghumat with monitor lizard skin gives out cannot be compared with the sound that a ghumat with goat skin sends out.

The cabinet also gave its approval to the shack policy. Tourism Minister Manohar Azgaonkar said the new policy has been formulated in such a way that 50 per cent of the shacks will be allotted to traditional shack owners who have been in the business for at least ten years.

Forty per cent of shack allotments have been reserved for the operators who have been in the business for five years and above but less than 10 years.

Remaining 10 per cent of the allotments will be given out to shack operators with experience of less than a year.

He informed that for 50 per cent reservation category fee has been hiked from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1 lakh for the first year; for the second year the operators will have to pay Rs 1.10 lakh while for the third and final year Rs 1.25 lakh will be charged.

In the 40 per cent category, the successful allottees will have to pay Rs 75,000, second year Rs 85,000 and for the third year Rs 1 lakh will be charged.

In the 10 per cent category, for the first year the allotees will have to pay Rs 50,000; for the second year Rs 60,000 and for the third year Rs 70,000 will be charged by the department.

The cabinet also approved an MoU between PWD, the railway ministry and the ministry of road, transport and highway for construction of underpasses in the state.

The cabinet also gave ex-post facto approval to expenditure sanction order to the amount of Rs 7, 41, 63, 245 as the total project cost for 58 projects under Adivasi Vikas Yojana scheme.