Illegal fishing: govt hamstrung by absence of rules

Although the state government has vowed to crack down on illegal fishing in the Goan waters, it has become apparent that there are no rules empowering the authorities to take action against the fishermen involved in illegal fishing.

Moreover, the absence of the required rules has prevented the state government from taking action against the trawlers carrying out bull trawling or fishing using LED lights, although the central government banned the particular fishing practices in November 2017.

Hence, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday directed the fisheries department to frame rules and regulations within a month to tackle illegal fishing.

Following the seizure of a fishing boat and nabbing of three fishermen from Karnataka at Baga beach on Wednesday morning, the government has started holding meetings on the illegal fishing.

On Thursday, Sawant chaired a meeting at

Secretariat, which was attended by Ports Minister Michael Lobo, Revenue Minister Jennifer Monserrate and officials from the Coast Guard, the coastal police and the fisheries department.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Sawant said that they have realised that there are no rules allowing strict action against the people involved in illegal fishing.

Hence, the Chief Minister has directed the fisheries department to frame rules and regulations within a month to tackle such a situation in the future.

“There are no rules allowing crackdowns on non-Goan fishing boats fishing in the Goan waters,” he admitted.

Another meeting will be held on Friday with Fisheries Minister Filipe Nery Rodrigues to deliberate on framing of the required rules.

The role of the state is unclear in such cases, Lobo said, adding that the fisheries secretary clarified at the meeting that there are no rules empowering the authorities to act against fishing boats indulging in illegal fishing.

Lobo called for imposition of hefty fines against illegal fishing in the state, adding that the government should also have powers to confiscate trawlers involved in such illegal activities.