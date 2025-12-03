‘Illegal houses to be regularised under Mhaje Ghar scheme before 2027 polls’ 

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday announced that the unauthorised houses of the families availing the Mhaje Ghar scheme will be regularised by the 2027 assembly elections.

Speaking at the launch of the poll campaign of BJP’s Corlim zilla panchayat candidate Siddesh Shirpad Naik, the Chief Minister urged people to vote for a “triple-engine government” in Goa by electing the BJP to power in both zilla panchayats. “Currently, a double-engine government at the Centre and in Goa has been working for the welfare of the people.”

“The BJP government has introduced several welfare schemes such as Griha Aadhar, Ladli Laxmi and others, which have been directly benefiting the people. Our government ensures that a minimum of Rs 2,000 is credited to the bank accounts of poor families in the state,” he said.

Sawant added that BJP leaders and candidates are not in politics to make money but to serve the people, and since 2012, the BJP government in Goa has been working with dedication.

Cumbarjua MLA Rajesh Faldesai said that even if “50 Opposition parties” were to come together, they would not affect the prospects of BJP candidates in the ZP elections.

BJP candidate Siddesh Naik and other leaders were present on the occasion.