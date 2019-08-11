Imran’s aide asks overseas Pakistanis to protest on Aug 15

IANS

Islamabad

A top aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday appealed to the overseas Pakistanis to stage protests outside Indian Consulates on August 15, wherever they are across the world.

The Indian government on Monday revoked the special status for Jammu and Kashmir, a move that received widespread flak from the Pakistani leadership and escalated tensions between the two neighbours.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Development Zulfiqar Bukhari held a press conference on Saturday along with special assistant for National Health Services Zafar Mirza and announced to spend August 14 in solidarity with Kashmiris, Dunya News reported.

Meanwhile, special assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, in a series of tweets reiterated that United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres “endorsed Pakistan’s stance” regarding the status of Jammu and Kashmir.

“UN’s Secretary General’s clear statement that urges India to refrain itself from amending the status of Kashmir, acknowledges Pakistan’s stance (on the dispute),” she wrote, adding that the issue should be resolved through UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

“The act of Narendra Modi was an attack on democratic norms and the international law,” she said.

Awan added that China once again supported Islamabad’s stance on Kashmir dispute that “proves its support with truth and uprightness”, Dunya News reported.

China on Friday “reassured Pakistan of its support and commitment” and announced that it supported Islamabad’s decision to approach the UNSC.

An official statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry after a meeting between visiting Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi said

that Beijing was “seriously concerned about the latest escalation of tensions in Kashmir”.

“China believes that unilateral actions that will complicate the situation should not be taken,” it stated. Awan said that “we thank our ‘all-weather friend’ for backing Pakistan’s stance in support of the oppressed Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir”.