In meet with Irani, Rane seeks 2 fast-track courts for Goa

Panaji: Women and Child Development Minister Vishwajit Rane has requested the Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani to sanction two fast-track courts for the state for speedy justice in cases of child sexual abuse.

Rane, who called on Irani in New Delhi on Wednesday, said that he discussed the status of various schemes including Nirbhaya Fund utilisation in the state through one-stop centres, Women Helpline (181).

“I have requested the Union Minister for sanctioning two fast-track courts in the state for speedy justice in cases of child sexual abuse and for approval of additional 100 anganwadi centres for the state,” he informed.

Rane further said that detailed discussion on interventions required to achieve economic growth for rural women entrepreneurs, livelihood, market linkages and vision of the department was held during the meeting.

He also briefed Irani on the activities undertaken by the state officials to celebrate ‘Poshak Maah’ and interventions to bring down infant mortality rate in the state. Rane is in the national capital since Monday meeting various central ministers with proposals pertaining to his departments.

Rane also met the Union Minister for Skill Development M N Pandey and urged him to consider a proposal for setting up a world class skilling institute in Goa.

He said that the work of institute would be taken on PPP model and it will cater to national and international students.