In tourism push, Goa eyes Romania for global tie-up

NT Reporter | Panaji

Aiming to strengthen bilateral cooperation in tourism, enhance market linkages, and create new avenues for collaboration between industry partners, the Tourism Department on Friday virtually participated in a focused business-to-business tourism and hospitality networking event convened by the Embassy of India in Romania.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said that Goa continues to strengthen its position on the global tourism map through meaningful international partnerships, and engagements such as these allow the state to showcase its cultural richness, regenerative tourism vision, and world-class experiences to new markets. “We welcome the interest from Romanian travel partners and look forward to building long-term, sustainable ties that benefit both regions,” Khaunte said.

Tourism Director Kedar Naik said Goa’s participation reflects the state’s commitment to diversifying its international outreach. “Romania is a growing source market with strong potential, and today’s interactions laid the foundation for deeper collaboration. We are happy to present Goa’s offerings, spanning beaches, heritage, hinterland experiences, wellness, and festivals, to key decision-makers from the Romanian tourism sector,” he said.

A virtual presentation by the Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) highlighted the state’s unique attractions, evolving tourism landscape, and emerging opportunities for collaboration.

Ambassador Manoj Kumar Mohapatra, Ambassador of India to Romania, delivered the opening remarks and stressed the importance of stronger tourism and cultural linkages between the two countries.

Romanian tour and travel companies participated in person at the Embassy to explore emerging opportunities in India’s tourism and hospitality sector. Discussions centred on building stronger travel partnerships, promoting diverse tourism circuits, and facilitating greater tourist movement between

both regions.