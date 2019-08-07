Incessant rain causes flooding in Bicholim, Sankhali

Bicholim: The incessant rain accompanied by gusty winds continued on Tuesday across Bicholim taluka. The flood affected people from Bagwada- Pilgaon, Khalchawada- Amona, Sankhali market and Sal villages near Bhumika devasthan were rescued and shifted to alternate safety places. Bicholim mamlatdar made necessary arrangements for food supply to the flood affected families.

The rain took a respite for some time in the afternoon and the water started receding. However, as the rain continued in the evening a flood like situation persists and possibility of floods cannot be ruled out if the rain continued further for a day or two.

Bicholim mamlatdar told media persons that the government machinery is fully prepared to take measures against any eventualities. Extra water pump set, boats for rescuing people are also kept ready if the need

arises.

Incidents of tree falling on roads and houses were reported in Sankhali, Bicholim municipal areas and nearby villages. Fire personnel were busy round the clock in clearing the trees. Power supply was disrupted for a couple of hours.

Three flood affected families from Bagwada- Pilgaon were rescued and shifted to a safe place by the disaster management team under the guidance of Bicholim mamlatdar Pravin Jay Pandit.