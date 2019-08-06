Incessant rain, waterlogging throw life out of gear in city

Panaji: Heavy rainfall on Monday disrupted normal life in the city with students, office goers and commuters in general facing a harrowing time.

Several stretches of roads witnessed heavy waterlogging as the downpour continued throughout the day.

Businesses in the city also took a hit as there was less movement of people especially those coming for shopping due to incessant rain.

Shopkeepers and vendors selling fruits, fish, vegetables also complained of a slack day.

In Bhatulem, the petrol pump area opposite Hyderabadi Biryani Palace was inundated with knee-deep water. Motorists were seen turning away from the petrol pump due to heavy waterlogging there.

A huge Gulmohar tree got uprooted near the entrance of polytechnic college, blocking the entry and exit points. The college authorities declared a half-day holiday at around 2 pm.

Similarly, a mango tree collapsed opposite Bhatulem chapel in the morning disrupting the flow of traffic moving towards Bhatulem, Santa Cruz and Panaji.

The water level along the road stretch from Four Pillars on Vasantrao Dempo road till the Santa Cruz ground had increased knee deep and fields on both the sides were completely submerged.

Fire services personnel were on toes since early morning attending to nearly 36 calls related to tree uprooting, house damage etc in different parts of the city.

Waterlogging at the exit point of Atal Setu on Merces side made it difficult for motorists to gauge the edge of the road.

Students of Mary Immaculate High School and People’s High School faced a lot of inconvenience while crossing the roads during peak hours.

District authorities claimed that the sudden rise in water level had occurred at various spots due to release of excess water from Anjunem dam.