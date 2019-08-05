Incessant rains, gusty winds continue to wreak havoc in state; disaster management non existent

Heavy rains accompanied by gusty and squally winds lashed the State on Monday flooding roads, inundating fields and throwing normal life out of kilter. Water entered houses and trees were also uprooted. Many rivers have also overflown their banks.

These rains will continue for the next five days says the Met department. On the flip side the government preparation has been totally exposed, calling to mind the assurances of various ministers and the disaster management preparedness of the state.

Indian Meteorology Department has said that the rain might intensify in the next two days. IMD has issued alert for five days. At present, the wind speed is is 45-55 kmph that increases to 60 kmph.

