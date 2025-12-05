India, Russia unveil roadmap to build robust economic ties

New Delhi ready to contribute for peace in Ukraine: PM Modi

New Delhi: India and Russia on Friday unveiled a raft of measures including a five-year roadmap to build a robust economic partnership and address New Delhi’s concerns over trade deficit even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed to President Vladimir Putin the war in Ukraine must be brought to an end through peaceful means.

Significantly widening the economic partnership, in a shift from cooperation in traditional domains of oil and defence, notwithstanding mounting Western pressure on New Delhi to scale down its engagement with Moscow was the centrepiece of summit talks between Modi and Putin.

Following the summit, the two leaders demonstrated their strong resolve to give a new momentum to the over eight-decades-old India-Russia friendship with the Prime Minister saying that it remained steadfast like a “guiding star”.

Putin said Russia stands ready to provide “uninterrupted shipments” of fuel to India, in remarks that came against the backdrop of mounting American pressure on New Delhi to stop crude oil from Moscow.

The two sides signed a total of 11 agreements including one on movement of skilled workers from India to Russia. The pacts will provide for cooperation in areas of shipping, fertilisers, healthcare, scientific research, education and people-to-people exchanges.

“Over the past eight decades, the world has witnessed many ups and downs. Humanity has faced numerous challenges and crises. Yet, through all of this, the India-Russia friendship has remained steady like a guiding star,” Modi said in his media statement in presence of Putin.

“Built on mutual respect and deep trust, our relationship has stood the test of time. Today, we discussed all aspects of our cooperation to further strengthen this foundation,” he said.

The two leaders underlined that India-Russia ties have remained resilient in the backdrop of the prevailing complex, challenging and uncertain geopolitical situation, according to a joint statement.

In the talks, Modi also called for the release of the Indian nationals who have been working in the Russian military.

At a media briefing, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said economic cooperation was the “driving impulse” and the most important focus of Putin’s visit.

Survival of expanding bilateral trade and strengthening economic cooperation requires swiftly addressing non-tariff barriers and regulatory impediments, he said, adding enhancing Indian exports to Russia in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture and marine products is important to address the trade imbalance.

The joint statement said both sides have strived to forge a contemporary, balanced, mutually beneficial, sustainable and long-term partnership, adding development of the relations across the entire spectrum is a shared foreign policy priority.

The Ukraine conflict also figured prominently in the talks with Modi saying that India has advocated for peace in that country.

“Since the beginning (of the conflict), India has consistently advocated for peace, with regards to the situation in Ukraine. We welcome all efforts being made for a peaceful and lasting resolution in this matter. India has always been, and will always be ready to contribute,” Modi said.

The Russian President landed in New Delhi last evening to a red-carpet welcome with Modi personally receiving him at the airport and later hosting a private dinner for him that largely set the tone for the 23rd India-Russia annual summit.

Modi said elevating the economic cooperation to new heights is a shared priority.

“To realise this, we have agreed on an Economic Cooperation Programme until 2030. This will make our trade and investment more diversified, balanced, and sustainable; and will also add new dimensions to our areas of cooperation,” he said.

The Prime Minister also announced that India will soon introduce a free 30-day e-tourist visa and a 30-day group tourist visa for Russian citizens.

In his comments, Putin said both sides are looking at increasing the volume of annual trade to $100 billion from the present $64 billion and that Russia is a “reliable supplier of oil, gas, coal and everything that is required” to address India’s energy requirement.

“Russia is ready to continue uninterrupted shipments of fuel for the fast-growing Indian economy.”

The Russian President said Moscow will provide more market access for Indian products and that both sides are keen on cooperation for construction of small and modular nuclear reactors and floating nuclear power plants.

Putin said Russia could also extend help to India in non-energy application of nuclear technologies, for example in medicine and agriculture.

In his comments, Modi said energy security has been a strong and important pillar of the India-Russia partnership and that the cooperation in the field of civil nuclear energy has been crucial.

“We will continue this win-win cooperation.”

“Our cooperation in critical minerals is crucial to ensuring secure and diversified supply chains around the world. This will provide solid support to our partnerships in clean energy, high-tech manufacturing, and new-age industries,” he said.

Ways to effectively combat terrorism also figured in Modi-Putin talks.

“India and Russia have long cooperated shoulder-to-shoulder in the fight against terrorism. Be it the terrorist attack in Pahalgam or the cowardly attack on Crocus City Hall – the root of all these incidents is the same,” Modi said.

Modi said enhancing connectivity between the two countries is a key priority.

“We will move forward with renewed energy on the INSTC, Northern Sea Route, and Chennai-Vladivostok Corridors. I am delighted that we will now collaborate to train Indian seafarers in polar waters,” he said.

The Prime Minister also made a mention of two pacts inked to facilitate mobility of manpower between the two countries.

“Manpower mobility will connect our peoples and create new strengths and opportunities for both countries. I am pleased that two agreements have been signed today to promote this,” he said.