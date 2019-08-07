India trying to make Kashmir another Palestine: Pak Minister

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Information Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry has said that India was trying “to turn Kashmir into another Palestine” and that Islamabad “must be ready to fight if a war is imposed”.

His made the remarks a day after the Indian government scrapped Article 370 that gave special status for Jammu and Kashmir and decided to split the state into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one.

“The Modi government is trying to make Kashmir another Palestine by changing the population demography and bringing settlers into Kashmir, Parliamentarians must stop fighting on trivial issues lets respond India by blood, tears, toil and sweat, we must be ready to fight if war is imposed,” he tweeted.