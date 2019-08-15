Breaking News

Indian delegation prepares the ground for Modi visit to Russia

August 15, 2019

IANS

Vladivostok (Russia)

Russia expects the upcoming visit of Prime Minister  Narendra Modi here will result in increased economic cooperation between the two countries,  amid India’s declaration that it will step up investment in this country.

Ahead of Modi’s visit to attend the Eastern Economic Forum to be held here from  September 4 to 6, Union Minister of Trade and Commerce Piyush Goyal led a delegation, which  included Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani,  Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and  representatives of over 130 companies.

The delegation held deliberations with the Russian counterpart, headed by Deputy Prime  Minister and presidential envoy to the Far East Yuri Trutnev and including Minister for  Development of the Far East and the Arctic Alexander Kozlov, heads of far eastern regions,  representatives of federal executive authorities and more than 120 companies.

 Trutnev referred to the upcoming visit of Modi, who will be the Chief Guest at the EEF, and  said, “I am sure that contacts between the leaders of our countries will improve the overall  investment climate and convince businessmen that investments are safe.”

 Talking about the discussions between the delegations of the two countries, he said interest was  evinced in cooperation in power, agriculture, timber, infrastructure, hi-tech and IT sectors.

“I am convinced that regular contacts between representatives of business and the heads of our  countries’ regions will make it possible to advance to specific projects in the given spheres and  find new ones,” Trutnev stressed, according to a press statement issued here on Wednesday.

 Goyal said the delegation to the Far East was “the biggest we have ever sent to any country” and  that “this reflects the importance we attach to Russian-Indian cooperation.”

He said the visit of the delegation was “indicative of India’s consistent interest in the Far East at the (central) governmental and regional levels. We attach major significance to development of  trade and investment co-operation. We have a common goal of reaching USD 30 billion in our  bilateral trade turnover. We also plan to increase India’s investments in Russia.”

The visit by the business mission included thematic sessions where the participants discussed the  prospects for co-operation in such areas as electric power, the mining industry, medicine, forestry,  agriculture, education and real estate, the press statement said.

The heads of the far eastern regions presented potential spheres for Russian-Indian co-operation  in the Far East.

The plenary session culminated in the heads of the far eastern regions and Indian states signing a  memorandum of mutual understanding in such areas as machine-building, oil and gas, agriculture,  the diamond industry and tourism.

The discussion of Russia-India cooperation will be continued at the Easter Economic Forum  2019.

 A “Russia-India” dialogue is planned as part of the Forum’s business programme, to be attended  by representatives from both countries. In addition, India will have a national stand at the EEF  venue to present the country’s economic, industrial, tourism and cultural potential.

