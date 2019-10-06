Indian murder, rape accused lands in UK after extradition

PTI

London

An Indian man accused of rape and murder in the UK 10 years ago has been charged with the crimes as he landed here after being extradited from India, Scotland Yard said.

Aman Vyas, 35, landed at Heathrow Airport on Friday night and will appear before Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court in west London charged with the murder and rape of Michelle Samaraweera who died after being attacked in Walthamstow, east London, on May 30 2009, the Metropolitan Police said.

“Vyas was also charged with the following offences relating to three other women – one count of attempted murder; five counts of assault; seven counts of rape; one count of possession of a knife or bladed article in a public place; one count of possession of an offensive weapon; and one count of sexual assault,” the Met Police statement noted.

All the offences are alleged to have taken place at locations across Walthamstow area of London between March 24, 2009, and May 30, 2009.

The body of Samaraweera, a 35-year-old woman, was discovered in a children’s playground in Walthamstow in 2009 and she had been found to have been sexually assaulted.

Vyas had been in judicial custody in Delhi and recently issued a statement through his lawyer claiming he was being made a “scapegoat”.