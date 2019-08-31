Indian Superfoods Part III

Rohini Diniz

Drumstick or Moringa oleifera is a plant that has been praised for its health benefits for thousands of years and is truly a superfood since the pods, leaves and flowers are all edible. Drumstick leaves are a locally available green leafy vegetable that is a cheap source of vitamins particularly beta carotene, vitamin C and minerals calcium and phosphorus. Unlike spinach and many other green leafy vegetables they have a low content of oxalates and are also rich in polyphenols such asquercetin and chlorogenic acid. Drumstick leaves also contain estrogenic compounds and enzymes that are good for health. They can be consumed as a bhaji or can be used to prepare missi rotis, theplas or even parathas. Tender drumstick leaves can be added to salads or made into chutney along with onion, green chillies and amla that can be eaten along with chapattis or rice. Drumstick leaves are processed into a powder and sold commercially as moringa powder and moringa tea. They are also available as moringa capsules.

Used extensively in Mediterranean cuisine, olive oil is another food that is being promoted as a superfood. Olive oil is a rich source of MUFA that lower LDL cholesterol levels thereby reducing the risk of heart disease. It also contains polyphenols that help lower blood pressure. Studies have shown that olive oil boosts the immune system, prevents cancer, reduces the risk of developing strokes and diabetes, helps fight osteoporosis, prevents rheumatoid arthritis and oxidative stress. Among the different types of olive oil available, extra virgin olive oil offers the most health benefits. Olive oil has low smoking point and cannot be used for frying. Since Indian cuisine involves a lot of frying and sautéing olive oil is not suited for Indian cuisine.

Sesame or til oil on the other hand has been used traditionally in Indian cuisine and also in ayurvedic medicines. Sesame oil contains the right balance of saturated, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids as recommended by the WHO and American Heart Association but does not contain the omega -3 fatty acid, alpha linolenic acid. It contains two unique chemicals called sesamol and sesamin which have antioxidant properties and help lower blood pressure and also contains some amount of the minerals zinc and copper. In ayurveda, sesame oil is valued for its medicinal properties and is used as a carrier oil for different cosmetics. It has the ability to penetrate deep into the skin, moisturising it and promotes regeneration of the skin cells. Sesame oil also has anti-ageing, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and warming properties.

This article will be incomplete without mentioning chia and flax seeds. Chia seeds are the seeds of the plant Salvia Hispanica that grows natively in South America and are now being recognised as a super food. Nutritionally they have a very low content of digestible carbohydrates and contain 40 per cent fibre, by weight mostly soluble fibre, and contain omega-3 fatty acids, protein, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, zinc, potassium, vitamins B-1, B-2 and B-3. They are also high in antioxidants that have various health benefits. Studies have shown that chia seeds have various health benefits, ranging from weight loss to reduced inflammation, but more research is needed before specific recommendations about chia seeds can be made.

Flaxseeds or alsi or sonbiya, are small brown coloured seeds that are the Indian equivalent of chia seeds. They are a rich source of alpha linolenic acid particularly for vegetarians. They are a rich source of soluble fibre in the form of mucilage gums, protein, vitamins B-1, B-2 and B-6, phosphorus, magnesium, copper and manganese and contain insoluble fibre. They contain the phytochemical lignan which has been shown to have anticancer properties. Being rich in both omega-3 fatty acids and soluble fibre, flaxseeds help lower levels of total and LDL cholesterol, which in turn helps reduce the risk of heart disease. When mixed with water, the mucilage gums in flaxseeds become very thick. This combined with the insoluble fibre content makes flaxseeds a natural laxative thereby preventing constipation.

Flaxseeds are not fully digestible in their whole form and have to be in ground in order to derive their full health benefits. Chia seeds on the other hand can be consumed whole as they are digested and their nutrients absorbed. As compared to flaxseeds, chia seeds are very expensive and not everyone can afford to include them in their diets.

