Industry at odds with govt over using CRZ land

Panaji: Industry stakeholders in state on Wednesday said that they strongly oppose the government’s plan to tamper with coastal zone land by seeking relief from the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules on grounds of land shortage.

Leading members of the industry told this daily that it would be ill-advised for the government to reduce the area under CRZ as it would trigger ecological damage.

“While we agree that land is a constraint, we do not want to use coastal zone land,” said Sandip Bhandare, former president of Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry and director of EDC.

Damodar Kotchkar, president of Verna Industrial Estate, said that shrinking CRZ land would be suicidal for the state while Lalit Saraswat, chairman, CII-Goa said that there are ways to make sure that land for industry is “sustainable.”

“It would be incorrect to say that industry wants coastal areas for development,” pointed out Bhandare. He said that most industries do not want to go near coastal areas as it is densely populated. ‘It is only hotels or water sport operators who are interested in coastal land,” added Bhandare.

According to him, industry seeks land with good transport connectivity and infrastructure. Industry has been saying that land is a constraint because certain industrial estates have come up like Dharbandora and Panchawadi for which there are no takers because the poor infrastructure. “Whenever industry is talking of land shortage, we are referring to Verna, Pilerne, etc, which are industrially connected zones,” explained Bhandare.

The GCCI has estimated that the state should not face any shortage of land once the 38 lakh sq metre of SEZ land is freed and new projects such as the Chimbel IT Park and the ESDM hub in Tuem are commissioned.

Kotchar added, “The SEZ land together with availability of unused plots in existing industrial estates should be adequate for industry. We do not want to encroach on coastal zone land.”

The state government is making a special case for amendment to the CRZ Notification 2011 before the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Environment Minister Nilesh Cabral said that the state has total land area of 3,704 sq km of which only 257 sq km area is available for development. Hence, the state government is sought relief from CRZ rules citing land shortage.

However, local industry is averse to using land in CRZ area.