Installation of digital meters in taxis to be further delayed

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The fixing of meters in taxis is likely to take some more time, as the transport department is awaiting a verdict with regard to a case filed by an activist before the High Court of Bombay at Goa alleging defects in the old tender process.

The old tender process requested private bids for providing software to facilitate transfer of data on a periodical basis to the Central Tracking Response System (CTRS). Hearing in the matter is fixed on Monday.

The decision on implementation of the installation of an integrated device comprising an automated tracking device, fare meter with printer and panic button integrated with overhead display board in tourist taxis has been kept in abeyance until the court verdict.

According to the transport department, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has been selected to provide software under the newly revised tender. The file has been moved before the government for

its administrative approval for issuing the work order but due to the matter pending in the High Court, the file could not be approved.

Two bidders – M/s Rosmerta Autotech Pvt Ltd and M/s Securinez Inc – who were qualified and also received the work order to install the meters cannot commence the work of installing the integrated unit in tourist taxis until the government approves the file pertaining to the software.

A senior official in the transport department said the integrated device cannot be installed in taxis until there is backend software ready to help tracking the movement of taxis. However, BSNL is ready with its software but due to the pending court matter, it cannot be installed and connected to the Central Tracking Response System web application, which was developed by Goa Electronics Limited.

The state government, in a petition moved by the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa, had assured the High Court that statewide installation of the digital fare meters in tourist taxis would begin from August 1 and the process would be completed in six months.