Instilling a love for Mother Nature

In celebration of Vanmahotsava, Mushtifund High School hosted various activities and competitions to mark the occasion. The activities were based on the theme ‘Mangroves, our wealth’.

A poster-cum-slogan competition was organised for the students of class five and six on the theme ‘mangroves’. Students came up with creative ideas, thoughts and slogans.

An essay competition was organised for students of class seven on the topic ‘Importance of mangroves’, while class eight students wrote on the topic ‘Impact of human activities on mangroves’.

A photography competition-cum-nature trail was organised for students of class eight and nine. The students were taken to the Mangrove Park situated at Patto, Panaji. They enjoyed being with nature and tried their hand on creative shots of mangrove life.

A documentary production competition on the topic mangroves and biodiversity was organised for the students of class eight.

An educational seminar was organised for the students of class nine on the topic ‘Role of mangroves in maintaining and boosting biodiversity’.

At the end of the week, science teachers and students put up a concluding programme.

Chief guest at the occasion was scientist and researcher Arvind Untavale. Also present were, headmistress of Mushtifund High School, Aparna Chari, headmistress of Saraswati Vidyalaya, Sneha Sardessai and lecturer at Mushtifund Higher Secondary School, Sucheta Naik.

The programme began with a song on the environment presented by the students followed by screening of documentaries which were judged by the chief guest. An environmental skit on the ill-effects of deforestation was also staged by the students. The programme concluded with the prize distribution at the hands of Untavale.