Int’l Janmangal convention at New Delhi tomorrow

The mass movement ‘One fast every month’ (fasting once a month, on every 7th) will be launched on December 12 – 13 under the guidance of Swami Ramdev and Jain saint Acharya Prasanna Sagar Maharaj at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi

Lakhs of people from India and across the world have started joining this mass movement. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, several Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, Delhi Ministers, and eminent scholars will participate in the programme.

The two-day ‘International Janmangal Convention’ is being organised under the guidance of two eminent saints of yoga and fasting — Yog Rishi Swami Ramdev Maharaj and Jain saint Antermana Acharya Prasanna Sagar Maharaj. The convention will be centred on the theme: “The Right Vision of Public Welfare: Fasting, Meditation, Yoga, and Indigenous Thought.”

On December 12 – 13, the conference will be addressed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi

Cabinet Ministers Pravesh Sahib Singh and

Kapil Mishra, MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and

others.

Pujya Bageshwar Sarkar Dhirendra Shastri will deliver a digital address,

while Pujya Acharya Balkrishna Maharaj, Gita Manishi Mahamandaleshwar Gyananand Maharaj, and Mahant Balknath Yogi Maharaj will grace the

event with their sacred

presence.

Acharya Prasanna Sagar Maharaj, through his continuous fast of 557 days (and more than 3,500 fasts till date), has earned the revered distinction of ‘Upvaas Sadhana Shiromani’.