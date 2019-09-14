Saturday , 14 September 2019
Isidore is GFDC chairman

September 14, 2019 Goa News 4 Views

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state government has appointed  Deputy Speaker of the state  legislative assembly and Canacona MLA Isidore Fernandes as the chairman of the Goa Forest Development Corporation.

Under secretary (forest) Shaila Bhosle issued the order, reconstituting the board of directors of the corporation.

The principal chief conservator of forests, the deputy conservator of forests (south division) and the managing director of the corporation are the

other directors of the body.

The post of the GFDC chairman had been lying vacant after the Sanguem MLA Prasad Gaonkar resigned in September 2018,  slamming  the government for failing  to support him in  running  the corporation.

