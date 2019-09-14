Isidore is GFDC chairman

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state government has appointed Deputy Speaker of the state legislative assembly and Canacona MLA Isidore Fernandes as the chairman of the Goa Forest Development Corporation.

Under secretary (forest) Shaila Bhosle issued the order, reconstituting the board of directors of the corporation.

The principal chief conservator of forests, the deputy conservator of forests (south division) and the managing director of the corporation are the

other directors of the body.

The post of the GFDC chairman had been lying vacant after the Sanguem MLA Prasad Gaonkar resigned in September 2018, slamming the government for failing to support him in running the corporation.