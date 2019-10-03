Issues pertaining to migrants, Lamanis discussed at Benaulim gram sabha

Benaulim: Though the occasion was to celebrate Gandhi Jayanthi, locals in Benaulim with the permission of the village panchayat discussed the issue of growing migrants in the village. The panchayat in response to requests made by locals said it would take a decision on the issue at its panchayat body meeting to be held next week.

During the special gram sabha, local resident Jose Fernandes urged locals not to allow local businesses to be taken over by outsiders. “Here in our village, there are so many cases of people coming and doing business. The roads are very narrow and many migrants and Lamanis are putting up shops on the roadside. They are also blocking the main road and this sort of behaviour needs to be stopped” he said.

As discussions on the issue ensued, locals also discussed the increasing cases of harassment of tourists as well as drugs and alcohol. Locals were of the consensus that outsiders could not be stopped from coming to the state citing the Constitution but said they should not be allowed to become owners of businesses.

The involvement of police was also raised. “There have been increasing cases of lawlessness in the village where boys sit at junctions and drink alcohol. Police patrolling is not effective and many times they are working with them. There will have to be some action taken,” said local Rudolf Barretto.

Panchayat secretary Prabhakar Kamati said that while no resolution could be taken during Wednesday’s meeting, he said a decision would be taken at the next panchayat body meeting scheduled to be held on October 9. Locals also asked Kamati to call for an extra ordinary meeting with a one point agenda to discuss their concerns at length.

Locals also sought a special committee to be formed to address their concerns while also writing to state government departments including the Superintendent of Police, Tourism department, collector and BDO. Many locals were also ready to volunteer their services in patrolling the village to ensure tourists are not harassed.