Iva’s removal as designated FDA officer ‘violates’ FSS Act

Panaji: Divesting Iva Fernandes of her powers by the health department as South Goa designated officer of the Food and Drugs Department (FDA) without citing any reasons could be in violation of the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006.

Section 88 of the FSS Act clearly mentions about ‘protection of action taken in good faith’ wherein, it has been stated that “no suit, prosecution or other legal proceedings shall lie against the central government, the state government, the food authority, and other bodies constituted under the Act or any officer of the central government, the state government or any member, officer or other employee of such authority and bodies or any other officer acting under this Act for anything which is in good faith done or intended to be done under this Act or the rules or regulations made there under.”

In the order dated July 17, 2019, issued by Secretary Health J Ashok Kumar, the department appointed Richard Noronha giving him the charge for the food safety administration of both North Goa as well as South Goa district.

However, as per Section 36 of the FSS Act, 2006, there shall be a designated officer for each district and it doesn’t mention about giving additional charge to one single designated officer.

In the particular order, the health department failed to cite any reasons for Fernandes’ removal as the South Goa designated officer.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane had made a statement in the media that Fernandes was relieved of her responsibilities after he received an inquiry report, and claimed that she was not authorised to speak to the media when her team raided the Margao wholesale fish market and exposed the presence of formalin a cancer-causing agent in the fish that had arrived from the neighbouring states on July 12, 2018.

However, Rane neither made the said inquiry report public nor he specified as to under which rules the designated officers of the FDA is restricted from speaking to the media.