Jessel Carneiro leaves for Kerala to start ISL journey with Kerala Blasters

AUGUSTO RODRIGUES | NT

Maina, Curtorim

Jessel Carneiro (29) left for Kerala on Monday to begin his tryst with the Indian Super League (ISL), five years after his contemporaries. In 2014, he was a member of Pune City FC and had made it to the first ISL Draft but unlike Mandar Rao Desai or Romeo Fernandes he was not lucky. “It hurt me to see my mates playing and me not being able to make it. I knew my time would come. I start my journey in the top league of the country today,” Jessel told The Navhind Times prior to his departure to Kerala.

Unlike many, Jessel is a player capable of playing in any position and playing good football wherever he is asked to play. He is adept as a striker; as a midfielder; as a winger; and as a defender. Jessel started playing as a striker when he was 15, moved to the wings later on, shifted as a winger and played as a withdrawn winger for Dempo SC before making his switch to Kerala Blasters.

“Except for goalkeeper, I have played in all positions and I feel comfortable wherever I am asked to play. I have been signed by Kerala Blasters to play as left back. Kerala has a good coach in Eelco Schattorie and I am excited to know how and where he is going to play me,” said Jessel when asked to zero in on his favourite position.

Jessel has been one player who has been dogged by bad luck since 2014. In that year, he joined Pune City FC on a two year contract. Unfortunately for him, the club folded after his first year. Then he was bogged down by injury for a season before he finally signed for FC Bardez.

“I had some crazy luck as a player. Looking at the progress of some of the mates who started playing with me, I used to sometimes get frustrated. But there were two ladies, whose names I do not want to disclose, who encouraged me never to give up. They always told me that my time would come. I believed them and I am happy that I kept my patience,” recollects Jessel.

Jessel Carneiro played a key role in Dempo Sports Club’s exploits in the Goa Professional League last season and as captain of the Goa Santosh Trophy team almost took Goa to the finals. Football sources think that it was his performance during the Santosh Trophy that marked him out as a player for ISL.

“That boy has the ability to play comfortably with the ball in any situation and in any area. He is fast physically and mentally,” said a source linked to his signing with Kerala Blasters.

“I had lunch at home, went to pray at a cross in my village and spent the last night with family and close friends. Practice starts on the 28th of this month and I think I will come to Goa when my team plays FC Goa. It is going to be a long time away from home but it is my time for me to prove my football skills. I wanted to play amongst the best because I think I am one of them. It is my time,” concluded Jessel as he prepared to take his flight to the top flight

of football.