Johann Valentin Rathgeber (1682-1750)

Luis Dias

Life unfolds in the strangest ways. In May 2017, I received an email from one Lisa Herrmann-Fertig who was working on her dissertation project (Historical Musicology/Ethnomusicology) at the University of Würzburg, Bavaria, Germany. Its working title – in its English translation – was: “Intercultural communication in mission. Music as an instrument of Jesuits in South India from the end of the 17th century until their expulsion in 1759”.

My name had been recommended to her and she wondered if I could be of some assistance in her project. The staff at Xavier Centre for Historical Research Porvorim had rung me a few days earlier, to tell me she would be writing to me.

Her research project was a niche area, and although I certainly didn’t have any leads at the time, I offered to help her as best I could on her planned trip to Goa that monsoon. Long story short, I accompanied her to the “usual places”, the Archives, the records at the Archbishop’s Palace as well as the Xavier Centre. She went on her own to several other places in Goa, including the Rachol seminary, and her search took her to a few locations in South India as well.

We got talking about music in general, and when Lisa told me she was an organist, I took her to try out the pipe organ at the Panaji church. In advance of the visit to the organ, we printed off sheet music that she wished to play, by a composer that I hadn’t heard of before, Johann Valentin Rathgeber.

What she told me intrigued me. An almost exact contemporary of the great Johann Sebastian Bach (he was just three years older, and they died the same year, in 1750), the composer, organist and choirmaster Rathgeber is cited in German literature as “one of the most fruitful” composers of sacred music of his time, quite a claim when measured side-by-side with Bach.

Lisa was kind enough to bring along some music by Rathgeber on her subsequent visit to Goa the following year. And so it is that our Child’s Play India Foundation monsoon concert (incidentally celebrating our tenth anniversary year) will feature, what I have no doubt will be the Indian premiere, of one of Rathgeber’s secular compositions, his Concerto 11 in G major, a concerto grosso for strings and cembalo, featuring children as soloists. Child’s Play in word and deed.

Rathgeber’s father (also named Valentin), an organist, gave him his first music lessons. At the beginning of the 18th century, he began studying at the University of Würzburg, initially studying rhetorics, mathematics, and law; later he changed direction and continued his studies in theology. His first position was as a teacher at the Julius Hospital in Würzburg. In 1707 he took up the post of chamber musician and servant of the abbot of the Banz Abbey, Kilian Düring. A short time later he joined the Benedictine Order, and in 1711 entered the priesthood. Thereafter, he was organist, choirmaster and preacher at the Banz Abbey.

Rathgeber did indeed write a significant oeuvre of sacred music: 162 Offertories, 61 Marian Antiphons , 42 Masses, 36 Hymns, 16 Spiritual Arias, 15 Psalms, 14 Vespers, 13 Litanies, one Requiem, eight Miserere, six Tantum ergo, three Tenebrae, three Magnificats, two TeDeums, and two Libera me settings. Surely even this pales in comparison to JS Bach’s output, but it is impressive nevertheless.

Given the fact that he took the religious orders of a Benedictine monk, his copious writing of sacred music is quite understandable. But he seems to have had trouble with the vow of obedience on at least one occasion. When at the monastery in Banz, his request to “familiarise himself with the innovations in the field of music” was rejected by the abbot, he took what could only be diplomatically be described as an “unauthorised study trip”: between 1729 to 1738, he went to Mainz, Bonn, Cologne, Trier, Stuttgart, Regensburg, Switzerland, Vienna and Styria. Compositions written during this period are dedicated to his hosts along the way.

Whether this was an act of rebellion or not is still debated; some cite the fact that Rathgeber had to renew his vows as evidence of this, whereas others argue it was routine practice at the time to renew one’s priestly vows periodically. Some accounts say Rathgeber was temporarily “imprisoned” in his cell upon his return. Whatever may have been the case, he was eventually restored to his earlier position and lived in the Banz Abbey until his death.

So little is known about Rathgeber that most music encyclopedias give him just a footnote, if that. The question that comes to mind, inevitably, is: could he have known about his contemporary Johann Sebastian Bach? There is certainly no extant record of the two Johanns having ever met. The ‘travel years’ of Rathgeber seem to have taken him southwards and westwards from Banz (today Kloster Banz, part of the town of Bad Staffelstein near Bavaria) but never northwest, where Bach was Kantor at its Thomaskirche. The two locations are tantalisingly a mere 228 kilometres apart, just about two and a half hours on the Autobahn today.

It is worth recalling that Bach himself remained a provincial composer, known only to connoisseurs, until Mendelssohn led a Bach revival with a performance of his St Matthew Passion in 1829, nearly a century after his death. But could Rathgeber have been one of those connoisseurs? It is difficult to say. The fact that Bach adhered to the Lutheran church tradition, and Rathgeber to a Catholic religious order, might have meant they occupied parallel universes, even though geographically not that far apart.

Music and religion being so closely intertwined, it is perhaps not surprising to find a composer-priest (Vivaldi comes to mind, as does Liszt although much later). A look at his Opus numbers (1-20) is telling: all but one (Opus VI) contain sacred music. So this concerto falls in that Opus. Opus VI contains 24 concerti, the first twelve showcasing strings, and the latter twelve giving centre-stage to trumpet or horn.This Opus was written in 1728, just before Rathgeber developed ‘itchy feet’. The information on the Internationale Valentin-Rathgeber-Gesellschaft e V, (formed in 1993 to research the works of this hitherto-unknown composer) seems to suggest that criticism of his style of writing this Opus, led Rathgeber to travel, to “present his compositions to the public and to answer the requests of the music market.”

Another unnumbered secular work that gets referred to in almost every biography is his ‘AugsburgerTafel-Confect’, essentially a collection of songs meant to be performed at dessert (in contrast to Tafelmusik, which would have been performed during the main course). Apparently it was published ‘anonymously’, and in installments.

The concerto is in typical Baroque ‘fast-slow-fast’ (Allegro-Adagio-Allegro) three-movement form, with the middle movement a mere connecting bridge between the outer movements.

We are fortunate to use the edition from the Internationale Valentin-Rathgeber-Gesellschaft e V Markt Oberelsbach. It is edited by German Roman Catholic theologian Erasmus Gaß.