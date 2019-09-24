Joshley, Aleeward guide Curtorim Gymkhana into last 4

NT NETWORK

Navelim

Scoring once in each half of play through Joshley Gomes and Aleeward Mascarenhas, Curtorim Gymkhana beat Sporting Club of Davorlim 2-0 and entered the semifinals of Gold-Silver Rolling Trophy football tournament, at Rosary grounds, Navelim on Monday.

Curtorim Gymkhana dominated both the sessions and proved too good to their rivals in terms of ball control, positional play and scoring abilities.

Both the teams had their share of goal scoring chances. While Curtorim Gymkhana made the most of their opportunities, SC Davorlim fumbled in front of the rival goal and as such were unable to guide the ball inside the rival nets even from close distance.

Curtorim Gymkhana took the lead midway into the first session through a goal scored by Joshey Gomes, whose stiff grounder gave no chance at all to the SC Davorlim keeper who was left totally stunned under the bar.

SC Davorlim tried to regroup and created a few forays through Mack Borges and Vito Miranda but the Curtorim defence stood firm to block all the good moves that the Davorlim duo made. At one stage in the second session, Davorlim’s Joel Colaco almost found the mark but the Cutorim Gymkhana keeper Johnson Bhagat brought off a spectacular save.

Ten minutes before the final hooter, Curtorim Gymkhana buttressed their lead through Aleeward Mascarenhas whose angular effort crashed to the far corner of Davorlim nets.

SC Davorlim made some last ditch efforts but they were not enough to find the mark. Curtorim Gymkhana will next meet Raia SC in the semifinals.