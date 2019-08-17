Junk that fast food now!

Zubin D’souza

The first thing I always threw in my bag when I wandered out into the broad world on my own was a couple of packets of instant noodles. They were not really for the nutritive value as much as for the comforting reminder of times when I was younger and an emergency ration should the need arise. There were times when I couldn’t be bothered to even cook the noodles and used to eat them raw.

Then the bomb dropped!

A multinational brand with ties to children’s food; one of the most well known companies on this planet was selling products that were tainted with lead. I was heartbroken. It wasn’t because I feared that I was soon to be ushered onto my deathbed gripped in the agonising throes of cancer (because that is what lead in your food can do to you) but I felt torn because my favourite brand of instant noodles just disappeared from all the retail shelves.

I went through a couple of months of anguish and forced cold turkey and I emerged post my withdrawal symptoms into a brighter new world where I felt stronger and renewed.

Obviously when you are on a roll, you want to see how much further you can go.

I wanted to see if I could now move onto a diet that would be healthier and safer and help me lead a more active and productive life.

There was a bit of digging to be done because the food industry is one of the most paranoid and secretive of all operations. People want to eat, people need to eat and the people who provide the food can stash away a healthy profit and they do not want anyone crumbling their cookie anytime soon.

Nonetheless, in my newly cleansed avatar, I felt that the truth had to be told to the public at large and the results of my enquiries are incredibly astonishing.

WHO or the World Health Organization is an institution that rarely makes proclamations. The few that they do are what you should sit up and pay attention to because you can be assured that it is done after several rounds of research and having the answers that emerge being verified several more times. It after all has the well-being of the entire globe in mind.

A recent statement has surprising broad reaching implications and is something we should all listen to.

WHO has firmly declared that all processed meats fall under the category of a Group 1 of carcinogens. This means that there is firm evidence that eating processed meats and by a broader definition, processed foods will definitely ensure that you get cancer.

Group 2A is a slightly lower level which lists some amazing products like the deadly mustard gas, the pesticide DDT that has been banned in several progressive nations for years and this group indicates that the products that fall in it probably cause cancer. I wouldn’t be too worried since I was not expecting to be in the midst of a mustard gas attack soon until I spotted that red meat headed the list. This meant that veal, beef, lamb, goat and pork were off the menu. So even if you thought that pork was white meat – so sorry to burst your bubble….but it is now off the table.

And then if you were going to have a processed red meat like salami or bacon… You are begging for trouble!

The chances of an average bloke like me developing colorectal cancer are about 5 per cent. A small helping of processed meat a day moves it up to 6 per cent. “Well”, you think to yourself, “I can take that chance!” but then you forget that for each little transgression like having some red meat or a cup of instant noodles, there is another percentage point added taking you closer to the dreaded ‘C’ word.

So why does this happen? Processed meats contain nitrites or nitrates which are salts that are tossed in during the process to make the products last longer. These react with the meat in our bodies to create carcinogenic compounds.

Should you decide instead to eat red meat, then it contains heme iron which was probably good for the animal while it was alive but real deadly for you now that it is dead.

And then if you think that frying or grilling or barbecuing your meat is going to help make things better – forget it! When cooking meat at high temperatures that are necessary to fry, grill or roast them, the meats form two compounds called heterocyclic amines (HCA) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH) which cause cancer.

In the post liberalisation era and the modern world of prosperity that many nations are basking in, they have inadvertently imported Western materialism and to a greater extent – the Western diet. We have even learned to ignore the warnings of obesity and cardiovascular disease as we queue up in line at the takeaway counter and contemplate our choice of burger and fries. It is high time we step back and understand that though the stuff may taste good, the consequences are totally not worth it.