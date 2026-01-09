NT Reporter

Panaji

Retired Justice Sandeep Shinde has been selected as the new Goa Lokayukta, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced

on Thursday.

“Retired Justice Sandeep Shinde has been selected for the post of Lokayukta. We are now sending the recommendation to the High Court. Once it comes back from the High Court, he will be appointed,”

Sawant said.

The Chief Minister said that after the completion of all the

statutory and administrative formalities, Justice Shinde will officially assume charge as

Goa Lokayukta.

Sawant emphasised that the government is following due process to ensure that the appointment is in line with the legal requirements.







