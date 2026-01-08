Justice Shinde selected as new Goa Lokayukta

NT Reporter
Panaji
Retired Justice Sandeep Shinde has been selected as the new Goa Lokayukta, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced
on Thursday.
“Retired Justice Sandeep Shinde has been selected for the post of Lokayukta. We are now sending the recommendation to the High Court. Once it comes back from the High Court, he will be appointed,”
Sawant said.
The Chief Minister said that after the completion of all the
statutory and administrative formalities, Justice Shinde will officially assume charge as
Goa Lokayukta.
Sawant emphasised that the government is following due process to ensure that the appointment is in line with the legal requirements.