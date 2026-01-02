Justice Sonak is Jharkhand HC’s next Chief Justice

PTI

New Delhi

Justice Mahesh Sharadchandra Sonak was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court on Friday.

According to a notification issued by the Law Ministry, Justice Sonak will assume charge after incumbent Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan demits office on January 8 on attaining the age of 62 years.

A Bombay High Court judge currently, Justice Sonak’s name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium last month. The collegium had also recommended the names of four other judges to head various high courts.

Justice Sonak was appointed as a judge of the Bombay High Court on June 21, 2013, and is due to retire on November 27, 2026.

While Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65 years, High Court judges demit office at the age of 62.

Separately, judicial officers Ramesh Chander Dimri and Neerja Kulwant Kalson were appointed as additional judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Their names were recommended by the top court collegium last month.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years, before being elevated as judges or what is commonly called “permanent” judges.