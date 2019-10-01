KA auditorium to only undergo revamp: state to HC

Panaji : The state government told the High Court of Bombay at Goa, in a suo motu petition related to the Kala Academy (KA) auditorium demolition issue, that the government will carry out repairs of the main building and it has not taken any decision to demolish the structure.

The state Advocate General Devidas Pangam, while appearing for the state, told the court that no hasty decisions are proposed to be taken in the matter of demolition of the open air auditorium at Kala Academy.

The High Court division bench comprising Justice M S Sonak and Justice Nutan Sardessai adjourned the hearing in the matter to October 21. The High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the Kala Academy auditorium demolition issue on the basis of media reports about the state government’s plan to demolish the open air auditorium and renovate Kala Academy.

Recently, Minister for Art and Culture Govind Gaude had stated that the open air auditorium of Kala Academy complex needs to be demolished for reconstruction purpose. The Kala Academy complex had undergone major repairs during the inaugural International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, way back in 2004, when the form of the Black Box in this complex was altered. However, its facade and appearance were maintained as per the vision of famous Charles Correa.