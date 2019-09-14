KA complex needs immediate repairs, says Mumbai firm

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Endorsing the report about the structural condition of the Kala Academy complex from experts at the Farmagudi-based Goa College of Engineering, the Mumbai-based GEM Engserv Pvt Ltd has recommended immediate repairing for this premier art and culture centre in the state.

The government had employed the services of GEM Engserv Pvt Ltd, a firm with expertise in rebar detailing, technical services and engineering consultancy, so as to obtain second opinion on the condition of the KA edifice planned by the internationally acclaimed architect Charles Correa and spread over an area of 31,000 sq mts.

Minister for Art and Culture Govind Gaude told ‘The Navhind Times’ that the Mumbai-based consultancy firm has submitted its 100-odd page draft structural audit report to the directorate of art and culture, which among other technical observations, has recommended that the KA complex needs repairs at the earliest.

“It basically says the same thing, which had been pointed out in the report of the Goa College of Engineering,” he said, adding that the GEM Engserv Pvt Ltd has used the word ‘repairs’, while the GCE report had used the term ‘structural strengthening’.

The minister said that he is presently going through the draft report, and the Mumbai-based consultancy firm is expected to submit the full-fledged report at the earliest.

Incidentally, the matter as regards the condition of the KA complex is presently being heard by the High Court of Bombay at Goa by way of suo motu public interest litigation.

The second opinion was sought by the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation on behalf of the government from GEM Engserv Pvt Ltd as regards the condition of the complex.

The court, awaiting the particular report, had observed that the new structural audit report would only be recommendatory.

Gaude maintained that the draft structural audit report speaks about strengthening of structure, including major repairs to be undertaken in great detail.

“It also recommends that the slabs should not be additionally burdened, urgent stress tests needs to be carried out, and so on,” he mentioned.

Gaude also said that at this moment, he cannot reveal the next step of the government as regards the KA complex.

“The future action however will have to be decided sooner rather than later,” he noted.

The Charles Correa Foundation has already come out with the demand that the repair works of the complex, an iconic structure, should be taken up with utmost caution, without directly razing down the structure.

Meanwhile, this daily had recently visited the KA to learn about its latest condition, and found that the entire complex was in bad shape through structural damage and rainwater seepage/ leakage.

However, classes pertaining to various art forms continued to be conducted in its premises, as well as the administrative staff operational in the complex, even though various auditoriums and galleries are no more rented out.