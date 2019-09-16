Monday , 16 September 2019
Kalay youth held with ‘ganja’

September 16, 2019 Goa News 2 Views

Ponda: Collem police on Sunday arrested a 24-year-old Costi-Kalay, Sanguem resident allegedly with illegal possession of narcotic substance worth Rs 5,000. The alleged accused was identified as Kashish Gaonkar, who was nabbed with 50 grams of ‘ganja’ during a check at Collem checkpost, informed the police.

According to Collem police, the youth was spotted travelling with green leafy substance, suspected to be Ganja, on his two-wheeler on Sunday morning. The police apprehended the youth and after confirming the narcotic substance, he was arrested for illegal possession of ganja.

The offence has been registered under Section 20(b) (ii) (A) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Further investigation is under progress and PSI Ajay Dhuri is investigating the case.

