Karmale without power supply for 4 days

Ponda: Around 30 families in Karmale-Querim in Priol constituency are without power supply for the last four days and they even performed Lord Ganesh rituals in total darkness as the electricity department has failed to restore electricity supply.

Affected villagers have threatened to agitate outside the electricity department’s office at Mardol on Monday.

As per information, around 30 families in Karmale area are living without electricity supply since Thursday and electricity staffers have failed to detect the fault in the line.

“Power supply was disrupted on Thursday evening. And since then except for a brief period on Friday evening, there is no power supply with villages celebrating Chaturthi in total darkness,” an affected villager Nishant Karmalkar told this daily. Villagers also said that they made several calls and also paid a visit to the Mardol office of the electricity department but they failed to restore the power supply.

“On the first day, power department workers put up a fuse in the fuse box and left without checking the line. Within hour’s time, supply fuse got blown off, affecting power supply following which villagers made several requests to the junior engineer in the Mardol office to check the entire line. But they failed to restore power supply. For past three days, the department staffers are just putting up a fuse, without discovering the cause of the tripping of the fuse,” locals informed.

When contacted, junior engineer Santosh Parab said that the department has detected the fault in the line. But in view of shortage of staff due to Chaturthi celebrations, it could not restore the power supply and by Sunday evening, power supply in the affected areas will be resumed, he said.

According to villagers, for three days, the department was unaware about the fault and on the fourth day, they detected the fault and informed the junior engineer. But even after that they did not come to repair it until late Sunday evening.

«One of the poles has moved a little bit, due to which power lines are coming in contact with each other during wind and those wires need to be tightened,» villagers informed when asked about the fault they discovered.

Villagers have also alleged that Mardol office of the electricity department is most inaccessible office of the department as most of the time it remains closed adding, “Their telephone line is not working and JE too remains out of coverage most of the time. Villagers have decided to agitate outside the Mardol office of the department on Monday if the department fails to restore power supply properly.”

“Power failure has become a daily affair in the village since onset of monsoon mainly because of failure of power department staff to take up pre-monsoon maintenance work. But even after that power used to be restored within a day. It is first time that villagers are without power supply for four days that too during Chaturthi celebrations,” said Ashish Kerkar from Karmale.