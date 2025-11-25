Karnataka trawler seized off Vasco for fishing in Goan waters

Panaji: The Fisheries Department on Tuesday seized a trawler from Malpe, Karnataka which was fishing in Goan territorial waters. This is the seventh trawler seized by the department during the current season.

A Fisheries Department official informed that the six-member team of the Department had gone for patrolling in the Goan territorial waters from Panaji jetty at 5.30 am as per the duty roster.

“While patrolling around 8-9 nautical miles off Vasco we saw three boats froam Karnataka which we identified through the colour code. When we moved towards them, they cut off their nets and all three moved in different directions,” the official said.

“We were successful in chasing one boat and apprehending it and get it to Panaji jetty,” the official said.

It has been issued notice under the Goa, Daman and Diu Marine Fishing Regulation Act and the fish on the boat has been auctioned.

The official said all the reports would be prepared and necessary action would be taken.