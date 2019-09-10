Kavlekar pledges steadfast loyalty to BJP

Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar, who defected to the BJP from the Congress sometime back, pledges his steadfast loyalty to the BJP for the rest of his political career. In an interview with Soiru Velip, the minister maintains that he is still trying to get the grasp of the TCP department

Q: How comfortable have you been in the BJP after joining it and becoming Deputy Chief Minister in the Sawant government?

I am very much comfortable in the BJP… Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is an able leader who takes everybody along with him while running the state. I am very lucky as both my supporters and original BJP workers in the Quepem constituency wholeheartedly welcomed my decision of joining the BJP… In fact, until I was sworn in as a minister, I had not been able to disclose my decision to my workers. Nevertheless they all acquiesced in my move. I had been in the Congress for 22 years, but never got recognition for my contributions. On the other hand, the BJP is such a party which recognises your work. There are people in the BJP like the Chief Minister, party organising secretary Satish Dhond and core committee members who guide you in resolving problems, if any.

Q: What will be the future of your political career?

I have seen one national political party for 22 years. And, now I am a two-month-old member of the BJP. But I can see the difference. In the Congress, people do not support you when you are in trouble; on the contrary they try to create more problems. But in the BJP, there are several people who are ready to extend a helping hand when you are in trouble. As far as my political future is concerned, I affirm that I would continue to be in the BJP and will work hard to strengthen the party under the leadership of Pramod Sawant. Today, we are 27 BJP MLAs and our attempt will be to win 30 seats in the next assembly elections.

Q: How challenging has it been to steer the town and country planning department? What are your efforts to make the department people-friendly?

I want to run the department in a transparent manner. I have been trying to get the grasp of the TCP department. I will not take any decision until I studied the department thoroughly. Till today I have neither reconstituted the TCP Board nor taken any major decisions… neither I have accepted or rejected proposals. And of course, when I say the department must be run in a transparent manner, I also mean to say that it should be made people-friendly.

Q: What are your priorities as the Agriculture Minister?

My focus has been on the agriculture department for the last two months. I have tried to understand this department thoroughly… we should stress on creating favourable atmosphere to encourage farmers and the youth to take farming forward by providing them necessary infrastructure and facilities. We need to promote agriculture as an industry. I have already instructed officials of the department to come out with a roadmap for the agriculture sector. I have also decided to seek help from the Union agriculture ministry to give a fillip to agriculture in the state. The government is also giving a push to organic farming and will create 500 organic clusters, which have been sanctioned by the central government on 10,000 hectares of land.

continued from P1

Q: Recently a letter purportedly written by a ‘land developer’ went viral on the social media. The letter claims that there has been the emergence of new mafia in the town and country planning department. Your take on the whole episode.

I received that particular ‘message’ on September 1… I called an urgent meeting of senior officials of the department, including from taluka-level offices, on September 4 and enquired whether any application sent in the name of the particular ‘land developer’ was pending before the department. There are eight applications carrying certain surname; but no application carrying the name of the land developer is pending before the department. So, it is clear that there is a no land developer with the particular name. My inquiry has also revealed that no such complaint was received either by the Chief Minister’s Office or the Prime Minister’s Office. I have also requested the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to order an inquiry into the episode so that the culprits behind this cyber crime are punished.

Q: What could be the purpose of circulating the letter, which you have dubbed as fake? Do you suspect any political motive behind this?

Some ‘dalaals’ had met me as soon as I became the Town and Country Planning Minister. These dalaals roped in some architects and consultants, asking them to send the people involved in land deals to them (the ‘dalaals’). However, I did not entertain the ‘dalaals’. When they realised that their attempts would not be fruitful they tried to malign my image by circulating the fake letter, alleging corruption in the TCP department. I have doubts on certain people. I also feel that there could be a political motive behind this, as many people in political circles cannot digest the fact that person like me, belonging to a small community of Goa, holds a top political position. Perhaps such ‘dalaals’ were entertained in the past; so they tried to approach me after I became the TCP Minister. But, let me make it clear: I will not fall prey to such tactics.