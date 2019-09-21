Keep AC at 24, save on bills remain healthy

Increasing one degree in your air-conditioner temperatures results in an increase of 6 per cent in your power consumption. Also keeping your ac temperature at an average of 24 degrees ensures that your health is not affected as when compared to when it is 18 degrees.

And it reduces harmful carbon emissions as compared to when your ac temperature is say 18 degrees.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency is creating awareness on ways to save power. And one is by keeping your AC at 24 degrees lowest. Bureau’s Rajiv Samant gives details.