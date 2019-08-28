Keep ‘day biters’ at bay to keep off dengue

Panaji: Educating the people on how to keep off the vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria, the directorate of health services has warned the citizens of ‘day biters’ – aedes aegypti mosquitoes – which are the main vectors that transmit the virus into humans causing dengue.

These mosquitoes are found breeding mainly in unattended water tanks, containers and solid waste permeated by stagnant water in the surroundings of human settlements.

‘Dengue mosquitoes’ are known as ‘day biters’, as they bite during the day – two hours after sunrise and two hours before sunset.

National vector-borne disease control programme officer at the DHS Dr Anant Palekar said that ‘dengue mosquitoes’ are slightly fatter as compared to ‘malaria mosquitoes’, and have a flight range of 300 to 500 metres.

“Humans get different types of fever only through female mosquito bites. Female mosquitoes that cause dengue and malaria require blood to lay their eggs. Hence they bite humans,” he explained.

Elaborating further, Dr Palekar said dengue mosquitoes lay eggs every third or fourth day. These mosquitoes don’t bite humans for survival as their survival solely depends on juice that they extract from plants.

“We find mosquitoes in bushes as they feed on plants; and the bushes are also their resting place,” he said.

He cautioned that dengue mosquito’s eggs can remain in desiccation and viable condition even over a month. Hence it is very important to eliminate them permanently by properly cleaning and drying the containers.

“Transovarial transmission is possible in Aedes mosquitoes wherein the virus gets transferred from female mosquitoes to the eggs, just like the humans: certain diseases get transmitted from the parent to the child,” Dr Palekar elucidated.

Stating that high fever, headache, rash on the skin, vomiting, body ache are the common symptoms of dengue, he said that there is no specific treatment for dengue.

Dr Palekar said the platelet count of a person diagnosed with dengue can drop drastically if precautions are not taken soon after the diagnosis.

Appealing to people to take preventive measures and avoid exposure to mosquito bites especially during daytime, he said, “People should use mosquito repellant and mosquito nets, and ensure that water does not get accumulated in the surrounding areas of their residences. While moving out of the house they should wear full-sleeve clothes at least during the monsoon.”