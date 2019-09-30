Kerala parathas making inroads into pao business

Shaikh Jamaluddin | NT

Panaji: Kerala paratha is gaining ground in Goa and are eating into pao business as they are cheaper and ready-to-cook. Many restaurants are also offering parathas in their menu.

The parathas from Kerala entered the Goan markets after the local bread popularly known as pao witnessed a rise in prices from Rs 3 to 4. Slowly and steadily, the Kerala parathas made inroads into the pao market and now there is a paradigm shift in the habits of Goans, who were once dependent on pao and poie for their consumption.

Goan poders are losing their customers very fast due to a great demand for the parathas which has led to a surge in the sale of Kerala parathas in the city market.

Goan polie/poi prepared from whole wheat flour is one of the popular bread and has a better nutritional value as compared to the other local breads available in Goa.

Almost all stores including supermarkets in and around the city sell Kerala paratha packets at a cost of Rs 80 while a few sell a packet for Rs 70 by keeping Rs 5 profit margin. Shopkeepers get the parathas for Rs 65 a packet. A packet contains 10 parathas.

Goan agents get the packets directly from Kerala and are then supplied by wholesalers to the retailers in the markets as early as 9 am.

The product is machine-made and brands like Jishan and Alwyn are popular amongst hoteliers.

Ready-to-cook parathas are available in packets and can be preserved for a period of three days once the packet is opened while the sealed packet can be kept under refrigeration for over a month.

Another reason for decline in demand for pao is said to the mushrooming of housing societies with poders not allowed access due to security and other reasons.