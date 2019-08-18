Keshav Smruti, Loyola HSS register big wins

NT NETWORK

Fatorda

Keshav Smruti Higher Secondary School, Vasco, Loyola Higher Secondary School, Margao and RMS Higher Secondary School, Margao entered the pre-quarterfinals of Inter-Higher Secondary Football Tournament organised by DSYA and played at artificial grounds, Fatorda on Saturday.

In the first match of the day, Keshav Smruti Higher Secondary School, Vasco registered a 5-1 win against Damodar Higher Secondary School, Margao.

Yeshwant scored a brace of goals to find the mark in the 9th and 40th minute for Keshav Smruti, while the other goals were scored by Ritesh Talwar (33rd minute), Vardon Fernandes (43rd minute) and Abie Gurjao (45th minute).

Damodar Higher Secondary School pulled a goal back through Jyle Fernandes in the 22nd minute. In the other match of the day, Loyola Higher Secondary School, Margao thrashed AIM Higher Secondary School 7-0.

Neel Barreto scored a brace for Loyola bulging the nets in the 19th and 35th minute. So did Ignatious score a brace for Loyola, finding the mark in the 16th and 47th minute, while Roha (22nd minute), Bryce (39th minute) and Rolwin, who provided the lead in the 5th minute were the other scorers for Loyola Higher Secondary School, Margao.

In the last match of the day, RMS Higher Secondary School, Margao defeated Deep Vihar Higher Secondary School, Sada–Vasco 7-6 via tie breaker.

The proceedings between Keshav Smruti Higher Secondary, Vasco and Damodar Higher Secondary School, Margao evoked keen interest for a while with the Margao crowds supporting their team but as the match progressed, it was quite evident that Keshav Smruti were too strong as they went on scoring goals at regular intervals.

Damodar Higher Secondary School keeper who stood bravely for sometime under the bar could not do much to stop the maurading Keshav Smruti lads from bulging the nets.

It was only Jyle Fernandes who tried some shots for Damodar Higher Secondary School, Margao one of which culminated into a goal. Twice his shots missed the target narrowly.

In the last few minutes of play, the proceedings slowed down drastically, making it clear that the day belonged to Keshav Smruti Higher Secondary School from Vasco who excelled in every department of the game.