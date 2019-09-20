Kidnapping case: minor accused brought to Goa

Mapusa: The police on Thursday brought a minor who is an accused in a kidnapping case from Karwar and admitted him in Apna Ghar.

Following intimation from Karwar police a team of Mapusa police on Wednesday had left for Karwar to take custody of the alleged accused who was booked by Mapusa police for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl in June 2019.

On Wednesday police received information about the kidnapped minor who had committed suicide in her rented room at Karwar where she was residing along with the alleged accused. Following which a team of Mapusa police went to Karwar and got custody of the alleged accused who is 17-years old. Accordingly the accused was lodged in Apna Ghar.

Meanwhile post mortem on minor girl was conducted and body has been handed over the

family.